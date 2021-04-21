Girl Scouts to hand out free boxes of cookies at NYS Fair COVID-19 vaccination site on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of National Girl Scout Leader’s Day volunteers and members of the public at the New York State Fair COVID-19 vaccination site will receive a special treat.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has announced that staff members will hand out 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies on April 22. Boxes will be hand out to both site volunteers and members of the public receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the NYS Fairgrounds Exposition Center.

According to the council, this is in celebration of the Nationally celebrated girl scouts day, which honors adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors.

Annually, girl scouts, their families and communities find service opportunities to thank local volunteers on National Girl Scout Leaders Day.

“GSNYPENN Council is taking the opportunity on this special Girl Scout ‘holiday’ to thank everyone for doing their part to safely reopen New York during these challenging times,” stated the council. “Look for the two colorful Girl Scout vans to get your free box.”

GSNYPENN will be handing out boxes of girl scout cookies at the Exposition Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22, 2021.