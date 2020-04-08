Glenfield man arrested following assault that left victim with injuries requiring reconstructive surgery

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – 25-year-old Roger J. Cecconi of Glenfield, NY was arrested on April 2 for Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, following an investigation into an assault that occurred in February.

Cecconi was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued.

On February 16, 2019, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an assault that occurred at the Pine Tree Inn in Brantingham, NY. According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and the suspect were both customers and were strangers to each other.

The victim was attacked and struck in the face repeatedly, causing multiple facial fractures that required extensive facial reconstruction, the Sheriff’s Office stated in the release.

