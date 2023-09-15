LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 49-year-old Glenfield man is facing multiple charges after receiving complaints regarding erratic driving on Wednesday, September 13.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies arrested Shawn Corbett after receiving a drive complaint in the town of Greig on Wednesday night. Deputies reported that Corbett was travelling east on Number Four Road in a 2018 Honda CRV.

Multiple drivers observed him driving erratically and a call was made to the sheriffs office. He was pulled over on the side of Otter Creek Road when authorities arrived. Corbett failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the sheriffs office in Lowville.

He registered a .26 blood alcohol content, which is above the .18 standard for aggravated driving while intoxicated. Corbett was charged with aggravated DWI and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was processed and given an appearance ticket for the Town of Greig Court for a later date.