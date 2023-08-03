LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Glenfield man after allegedly possessing a stolen 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Authorities charged Kyle Poore with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies said that Poore was in possession of a shotgun and ammunition that was previously reported stolen.

He is also a multi-convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing weapons. The incident was reported Tuesday, July 11. Poore was arraigned in Lewis County Court and was ordered held in jail on a parole violation with no bail, deputies said.