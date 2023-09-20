WEST LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The NYS Tug Hill Commission will host a presentation entitled “The

Glenfield & Western Railroad: The Ol’ Gee Whiz” on Saturday, October 28 at Noon at the West

Leyden Elementary School at 1157 Fish Creek Road in West Leyden.

Others can attended via Zoom. Register for the event using the link: tinyurl.com/glenfieldwesternrr (for both in-person and online registration), or by calling the

commission office at 315-785-2380 (in-person registration only).

The railroad hasn’t been in operation for 100. However, the railbed and the communities the railroad supported are important and unique history to Tug Hill. The presentation will feature the extensive history of both the railroad and the communities of Michigan Mills and Page. The information was compiled using books, newspapers, pictures, postcards, and first-hand accounts from families with relatives that lived in Page.

From popular G&W photographs to intimate family portraits and post cards from Page, the presentation will tell the story of one of the most unique railroads in New York State history and the only railroad ever to be completed to access the core of Tug Hill.

The presentation will be delivered by Charley Swerdoski, a local resident interested in the

history of the Glenfield & Western Railroad, who has helped research the timeline of events,

compile pictures, and reach out to families on the hill to collect personal stories.