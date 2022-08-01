CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be making an appearance in Clayton on Thursday.

According to the Clayton Opera House, Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 1940s. The orchestra was able to build on its popularity after producing a string of hit records that were played and performed on radio broadcasts and at theaters, hotels, and dance pavilions.

The 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Glenn Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. They also play soem modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.

They will be bringing all of the arrangements to the Clayton Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on August 4. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40 depending on the location of the seats.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walking up during box office hours. More information can be found here.