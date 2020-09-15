Glens Falls Housing Authority to receive HUD grant to prevent youth homelessness

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Glens Falls Housing Authority it set to be awarded a Housing and Urban Development grant.

The award for the housing authority will directly support the Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative, which helps to invest in youth homelessness prevention.

The Glens Falls Housing Authority will receive $5,548 for their FYI program.

“Local housing authorities carry out very important work to help combat homelessness, especially among our vulnerable childhood population,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This HUD grant funding is crucial in assisting the Glens Falls Housing Authority in providing resources and services to vulnerable youth in the North Country who are facing homelessness.”

