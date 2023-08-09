WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local law enforcement officers will lend a hand to Special Olympics New York at locations in northern and central New York on Friday, August 11.

The Go For the Gold event is a grassroots event that brings our law enforcement family out to local Dunkin Donuts locations to greet and interact with the public while supporting the organization.

There will be 46 locations that will participate in the event, including the Arsenal and Washington street locations. This event will run from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at these participating stores.

Law enforcement officers will have their uniforms, lights, and sirens on throughout their time there. Special Olympic NY staff members will be at the Arsenal Street location to answer questions.

The event will also accept donations and the public will get something for that.

To thank the guest for their donation, each donor will receive a coupon for a FREE DONUT to be used that day or for a future visit.

To thank the guest for a donation of $25 or more, that donor will receive this year’s Go for the Gold t-shirt. Supplies are limited though.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Michael Darbyshire at 315-625-3625 or email mdarbyshire@nyso.org.