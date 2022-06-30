CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Musician Lee Greenwood is scheduled to perform at Clayton Opera House on July 7.

According to Clayton Opera House, Greenwood is known for his country hits such as “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring on Her Finger, Time On Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose,” “IOU,” “Fools Gold,” and others. However, his best-known hit is “God Bless The U.S.A.,” which was named CMA Song of the Year in 1985.

Greenwood has won numerous awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984, and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985.

Greenwood will perform in Clayton at 7:30 p.m. on July 7. Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m. and ticket costs range from $65 to $80 depending on the location of the seats. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walk-up during box office hours.