ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A road in Oneida County is temporarily closed due to a “suspicious” item, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that Golf Course Road between State Route 46 and Fish Hatchery Road is closed due to a suspicious item being found in the area. The department made the announcement around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The public is encouraged to stay clear of the area until it is cleared and safe. The OCSO stated that more details will be released at a later time.