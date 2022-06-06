WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gordon Lightfoot is set to perform in the North Country this summer.

Lightfoot will perform in the Disabled Persons Action Organization Car-Freshener/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series, which was announced on June 6.

The country music legend is known for his 21 albums and top songs such as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown.”

He has been decorated with the highest honors bestowed to a civilian in Canada including the Governor’s General Award and the Companion to the Order of Canada honor of merit. Lightfoot has also received five Grammy nominations and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lightfoot will perform in Watertown on Saturday, July 16. The concert will take place at Watertown High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Visit the DPAO’s website for more information.