GOTO 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) – International enthusiasts of Allis Chalmers tractors and other heavy-duty equipment will have to wait to convene the Gathering of the Orange until 2021.

The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid is postponing the GOTO 2020 and annual spring exhibition show due to New York mandates regarding large gatherings and social distancing. The dates for the show will now be June 11-13, 2021.

The Museum made an application several years ago to bring the event to the region. “We are fortunate that the Gathering of The Orange has decided to keep the Museum location for the event next year. Under normal circumstances, the event waiting list to host a show is 10 years”, said Al Garrand a past president of the Power and Equipment Museum.

All arrangements have already been made with the national committee to reschedule the weekend events and make it more widely attended. Everyone contacted so far has agreed to come next year and bring an extra friend or two. The banquet for the forum members is also rescheduled and will go on as planned.

The Museum will continue to promote the event for 2021 and look forward to the GOTO2021 mega event next year in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum is a 501(c)(3) education corporation, provisionally chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York.

