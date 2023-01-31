GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District may soon have a different plan during snow days.

The Gouverneur Central School District now has the option to use fully remote instruction in place of snow days, according to a press release from District Superintendent Jacquelyn Kelly.

As of late January, Gouverneur had already used four out of five snow days, Kelly said in the press release. After the District’s fifth and final snow day is used, Kelly said, remote learning will be utilized.

During remote learning days, communication will be available on each grade’s designated platforms. Daily attendance will be taken for elementary school students and period attendance will be taken for middle and high school students.

When Gouverneur is closed and remote learning is put into effect, it will appear on local news and notifications as “remote learning only.” All after-school activities would also be canceled in these situations.

Gouverneur’s full “Remote Learning Protocols” can be read on the District’s website.