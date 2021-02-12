Gouverneur Central School District reports over 170 in quarantine due to new COVID-19 cases

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Central School District announced many new required quarantines on Friday, all stemming from previously reported COVID-19 cases.

Gouverneur Central School District administration reported, after completion of contact tracing on Friday, 12 new students and three staff members have been placed in COVID-19 quarantine, bringing the districts quarantine total to 177 individual; 143 of which being students and 34 being employees.

The District also added that an additional student, already in quarantine, is displaying COVID-19 symptoms. The District is preparing to quarantine additional students if this student tests positive for the virus.

GCSD made the announcement on Thursday that the District would switch to remote instruction on Friday, February 12, aiming to return to hybrid instruction following the winter break.

The following COVID-19 data represents COVID-19 cases within the Gouverneur Central School District since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.