Gouverneur Central School District to implement staggered hand washing schedule

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — To regulate health and safety with COVID-19 changing school’s reopening, Gouverneur Central School District will mandate staggered hand washing.

The St. Lawrence County District will be abiding by a hybrid instruction and remote instruction model for the 2020-2021 school year.

Following the guidance from New York State to reopen however, all districts must have a reopening plan approved by the Department of Health.

GCSD’s hand hygiene plan details how student, faculty and staff will be required to wash their hands while in any of the school buildings, using a staggered method to limit possible exposure.

A hand washing schedule will be released to all students and staff to detail frequent hand washing.

The district is also planning to provide hand washing supplies, touch free paper towel dispensers, no-touch trash cans, promotion of proper hand washing times; before meals, after recess, before and after removing PPE, etc.

The full reopening plan and updates can be found on the districts website.

