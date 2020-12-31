Gouverneur Central School grades 8-12 to return to in-person hybrid model Monday

GOUVEREUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District has announced a decision regarding return to instruction.

Gouverneur Central School District administration has announced that only certain grade levels will return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 4, 2021. According to the District, students in grades eight through twelve will return to in-person instruction on the listed date.

However, the District shared that students in the elementary building and grades five through seven will remain following remote instruction. This District shared that this is due to the District being unable to safely staff those buildings and grades.

GCSD stated that all remote buildings will be evaluated daily, but thy do not have a possibility of reopening until January 11, 2021.

As of December 22, the following data is the most up-to-date from New York State regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Gouverneur Elementary School 3 4 7 Gouverneur Middle School 7 1 8 Gouverneur High School 8 4 12 Total 27

