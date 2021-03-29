Gouverneur Community Center to host COVID vaccine clinic Friday

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held on Friday.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced that it will be administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, April 2 at the Gouverneur Community Center.

This clinic is for all eligible individuals which includes Priority Group 1b Essential Workers, individuals with underlying health conditions and those ages 50 years or older.

Additional eligibility requirements for the day of the vaccination clinic include:

Wear a short sleeve shirt to expose the upper arm

Not eligible if currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must be available for the second dose on April 30, 2021

All patients receiving the vaccine are also required to bring proof that both registration and the eligibility have been completed. This includes either printing or taking a screenshoot on ones phone of the completed forms.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center at 4673 State Highway 58. Appointments can be booked on the St. Lawrence County website.