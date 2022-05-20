GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a death that occurred at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

According to State Police, on May 19, Troopers responded to the Facility located on 112 Scotch Settlement Road for a report of a deceased individual who was incarcerated.

The individual was identified as 30-year-old Hipolito Nunez. State Police said that Nunez was found dead in his living area following a fight with his cellmate.

The identity of Nunez’s cellmate was not released.

This investigation remains ongoing. New York State Police are being assisted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision- Office of Special Investigations, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.