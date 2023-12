GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the Gouverneur Central School District have approved a $57 million capital improvement project.

District voters approved the measure by a margin of 280-47 in a project the district said won’t increase property taxes.

There was also a proposition to by three more school buses that was approved 294-31.

The proposals will include building a new athletic stadium, upgrades to the swimming pool, a bus garage and new spaces for the band and chorus.