GOUVERNEUR- The Gouverneur School District will have a capital project vote on Tuesday, December 12.

The polls will be open from noon until 8 p.m. at the high school auditorium as district residents vote on a proposed $57.38 million capital improvement project. Part of the project addresses the school’s athletic fields, fine arts facilities and creates new spaces for community involvement.

A portion of the athletic plan will include a turf athletic facility for soccer and football, and a new track and field facility. Swimming pool and auxiliary gym upgrades are also included in the vote.

Voters will also be asked to decide on the purchase of three new diesel-engine school buses for $555,520 from the existing Transportation Capital Reserve established by the Board of Education and approved by voters in 2023 to help pay for future transportation needs.

A list of the improvements as part of the vote can be found here.