GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Gouverneur School District is tinkering with the idea of having remote learning on snow days.

In a letter to parents, the district now has an option to utilize fully remote instruction in place of snow days. The district will begin by using traditional snow days in case of inclement weather. As the winter settles in, Gouverneur will monitor its use of snow days and use fully remote snow days only if it is necessary, after the school has exhausted all traditional snow days.

Gouverneur currently have six (6) snow days built in for the 2023-24 school year, and they will notify parents through the Parent Square and the closing notification systems.

The school encourages parents to reach out if there are any questions.