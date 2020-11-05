Gouverneur home invasion leads to four arrests

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four have been arrested following a home invasion in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police have announced the arrest of four individuals following an investigation into a home invasion-style burglary. According to the Police, the burglary occurred on October 29 around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment in Gouverneur N.Y.

NSYP reported that male suspects unlawfully entered the apartment and stole property. The following four were arrested:

  • Bryon C. Carr, 21, Gouverneur
  • Darren J. Bishop, 19, Gouverneur
  • Unnamed male, 18, Gouverneur
  • Unnamed male, 18, Star Lake

According to State Police, Carr was arrested on October 29, Bishop and the 18-year-old from Gouverneur were arrested on November 2, and the 18-year-old from Star Lake was arrested on November 4, 2020.

All four were confirmed to be charged with Burglary i the 2nd degree and Robbery in the 2nd degrees. They are scheduled to return to Gouverneur Town Court on November 12, 2020.

