Gouverneur home invasion leads to four arrests

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four have been arrested following a home invasion in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police have announced the arrest of four individuals following an investigation into a home invasion-style burglary. According to the Police, the burglary occurred on October 29 around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment in Gouverneur N.Y.

NSYP reported that male suspects unlawfully entered the apartment and stole property. The following four were arrested:

Bryon C. Carr, 21, Gouverneur

Darren J. Bishop, 19, Gouverneur

Unnamed male, 18, Gouverneur

Unnamed male, 18, Star Lake

According to State Police, Carr was arrested on October 29, Bishop and the 18-year-old from Gouverneur were arrested on November 2, and the 18-year-old from Star Lake was arrested on November 4, 2020.

All four were confirmed to be charged with Burglary i the 2nd degree and Robbery in the 2nd degrees. They are scheduled to return to Gouverneur Town Court on November 12, 2020.

