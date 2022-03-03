GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Hospital has appointed its new President.

On February 28, St. Lawrence Health President David Acker confirmed Jeremy Slaga, Esq. as Governeur Hospital’s permanent President.

According to Acker, Slaga currently serves as the SLH Chief Administrative Officer and SLH Internal Advisor on all legal, government and accreditation affairs. He will continue to hold these roles while also taking leadership at Gouverneur Hospital.

SLH said that as he takes over Gouverneur Hospital, many of the staff will be familiar to him. He was highlighted for supporting Interim President Donna McGregor when she stepped into the role in July 2021.

In a press release, Slaga said he is looking forward to advancing services to meet community needs and assisting in the Hospital’s growth.

“I am honored to join Gouverneur Hospital and look forward to working more closely with the Hospital’s talented team as we continue to grow and enable our staff to provide advances in patient care and creating needed services, while driving improved operational outcomes,” Slaga shared.

Slaga first joined SLH in 2019 from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle where he was the Associate Vice President of Development, Operations and Strategy.

He holds Juris Doctor Degree from Suffolk University Law School, a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Florida State University and has achieved Bar status through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Slaga’s appointment to President of Gouverneur Hospital took effect in late February 2022.