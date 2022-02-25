GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Construction has begun at a project at the Gouverneur Hospital.

St. Lawrence Health confirmed on February 24 that construction began to install a new canopy near Gouverneur Hospital’s Main Entrance and Emergency Department Entrance.

SLH said this canopy is being installed to provide patients and visitors protection from the elements. The canopy is set to hang over a portion of the parking lot to provide this protection for anyone being dropped off or picked up at the Main Entrance.

According to Gouverneur Hospital Facilities Director Chet Thomas, this installation project is expected to take two months but could change based on weather patterns.

To accommodate, the left side of the Main Entrance will be closed for the majority of the project. However, the right side will remain open and the Emergency Department Walk-In Entrance will be accessible for the majority of the project.

“There will be little to no impact for patients and visitors due to noise or vibration from the equipment and workers,” Thomas said in a press release. “Parking will not be affected.”

Emergency Department Nurse Manager James Moore also echoed that patient care will not be affected.

“I have notified the police and fire departments, along with the emergency medical service agencies about what is taking place here,” Moore noted. “I assured them ambulance entrance to the building will not be affected.”

Construction hours are scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some exceptions may take place, but all work will end by 7 p.m. in these cases.