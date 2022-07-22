Gouverneur Hospital Lead Surfacide Technician Dale Jesmer prepares a room in the Emergency Department to be disinfected with the Surfacide system

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Hospital has been named one of the best hospitals in America.

The TheLeapfrog Group and Money, which was formerly known as Money Magazine, released their first-ever shared ranking of “The Best Hospitals in America” to help consumers make informed decisions about which institutions are best for their money. Only 148 hospitals made the cut to be awarded as top general, children’s, rural, large teaching, or small teaching hospital.

Gouverneur Hospital located in St. Lawrence County announced on July 20 that they made the list. GH President Jeremy Slaga said they were proud to be recognized.

“Gouverneur Hospital is honored to have received this prestigious recognition, and it is completely due to the superior staff members we have here,” Slaga said. “I have immense pride in, and gratitude for, every member of our team. It takes a multidisciplinary team comprised of clinical and non-clinical personnel dedicated to delivering safe, quality, and affordable health care to our community, to earn this level of recognition.”

To be eligible for the list, hospitals were required to have received an “A” letter grade on Leapfrog’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades. Hospitals were also disqualified if they earned a grade of “C” or lower on the spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades assessment.

Additionally, Leapfrog applied nine criteria for various measures and evaluated a specific set of criteria for pediatric hospitals. The additional criteria related to safe medication ordering practices, intensive care unit staffing, and the response to “never events” which refers to medical errors that are so serious they should never happen to patients.

The group also evaluated criteria specific to pediatric hospitals, including safety and management procedures related to keeping radiation exposure during CT scans at safe levels for children and assessments related to the overall experience of care for children and their families. Some criteria for safe medication ordering, high-risk procedures as well as the qualitative assessment of excellence were not applied to pediatric hospitals.

The 148 hospitals that made the cut are divided into categories which included general hospitals, children’s hospitals, rural hospitals, large teaching hospitals, and small teaching hospitals. GH was put in the rural hospital category.

Salaga highlighted the staff’s hard work when acknowledging the honor. He stated that the staff’s relationship with the community is important to the health care facility.

“Patient care is our top priority, and Gouverneur Hospital’s staff have demonstrated their dedication to every patient, their families, and their friends who come through our doors. We are a true community hospital where our patients, providers, and staff members are on a first-name basis with each other. It is an honor to be part of this extraordinary health care team,” Salaga said.

The complete study ranking hospitals from across the United States can be found here. More information about the study and criteria can be found here.