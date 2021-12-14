GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Hospital has received national recognition.

This month, the LeapFrog Group named St. Lawrence Health System’s Gouverneur Hospital as a Top Rural Hospital of 2021. The LeapFrog Group is a national organization and is noted as the “toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.”

To receive this award, facilities are evaluated based on several factors. This includes the quality of patient care across infection rates, surgery and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors.

Hospitals must also rank highly among peers on the LeapFroh Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance.

According to St. Lawrence Health, GH was the only hospital in New York to receive recognition from LeapFrog and one of 23 in the country.

“It does not surprise me that Gouverneur Hospital was honored,” GH President Donna McGregor said in a press release. “We are the epitome of what it means to be a rural hospital in that we are an integral part of this community, and do our best every day to assure quality and safe health care is given to each of our patients.”

St. Lawrence Health’s Gouverneur Hospital was founded in 2013. It is certified for 25 beds and operates in affiliation with Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Massena Hospital.

Care is provided on the main hospital campus and at three regional care centers in DeKalb Junction and Edwards, New York.