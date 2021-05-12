Gouverneur Hospital opens new behavioral health wing

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Hospital has unveiled its brand-new Outpatient Behavioral Health Services wing.

On May 10 during a private ceremony, the new wing was displayed to community officials, lawmakers and board members. Gouverneur Hospital CEO Eric Burch welcome guests and discussed the successes of the hospital since its opening in 2014.

“Our hospital and St. Lawrence Health have so much to celebrate and be proud of as we are well on our way to fulfilling the North Country’s health care needs and reducing gaps in care,” stated Burch.” We’re undoubtedly making progress; however, it’s critical that we continue identifying and building out areas where we can improve availability to behavioral health services.”

The new wing adds to a list of advancements made to the St. Lawrence County Health System and Substance Use Disorder services.

Advancements include detox services, an outpatient SUD clinic and the Maternal Wraparound Program for pregnant and addicted women.

The Gouverneur Hospital Outpatient Behavioral Health Service area has been our most ambitious undertaking to date. This clinic will be the first in our system to provide the full range of outpatient, evidence-based practices under an Office of Mental Health license,” stated Behavioral Health Director Jayme Smith, PsyD. “With this new licensure, we will be able to provide children, adolescents, and adults, cutting edge treatment in a range of modalities, regardless of the acuity of their mental health disorder.”

Individuals in attendance at the unveiling ceremony included Gouverneur Hospital Board Members Mark Brackett, Roger Cook, Andy Leonard and Ted Totten, St. Lawrence Health Board Member Brian Gardam, Office of Senator Patty Ritchie Deputy Chief of Staff Logan Eddy and Gouverneur Mayor Ronald McDougall.