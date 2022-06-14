GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Gouverneur is facing charges after allegedly lying on a State of New York Pistol Revolver Application.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 45-year-old Edward J. Measheaw Jr. from Gouverneur failed to disclose the date, police agency, charge, and final disposition for seven arrests. The pistol permit application process in St. Lawrence County requires that it is filed with and become a part of the record of the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s Office.

The application includes a legally authorized form notice that states that false statements made in the application are punishable. The form notice must be signed and sworn before a public notary.

As a result, Measheaw was arrested on June 3 at 1:25 p.m. and charged with Falsifying Business Records in the first degree and Offering File False Instruments in the first degree. He was processed and released with appearance tickets with a Canton Town Court date.