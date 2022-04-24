WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Gouverneur man is facing felony charges according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the JCSO, 37-year-old Daniel Miller stole a grey 2016 Chevrolet Cruz car at the Lowes located at 20828 State Route 3 in Watertown on April 22. Since the value of the stolen property exceeded $100, Miller was charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property in the Fourth Degree which is a class E felony.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and was arraigned in CAP Court.