Gouverneur man arrested after attempting to illegally purchase gun

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Tuesday following an incident that took place in early September.

New York State Police confirmed that John R. Spencer Jr., 52, of Gouverneur was arrested after attempting to illegally purchase a gun.

Police stated that this occurred in the town of Gouverneur on September 9, 2021, when Spencer gave inaccurate information on the background check regarding his criminal history.

He was arrested on charges of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and Attempt to Criminally Purchase a Weapon.

Spencer was arraigned in the Town of Gouverneur Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to return to Gouverneur Court at a later date and time.