GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Gouverneur man was recently arrested following an alleged drug sale in St. Lawrence County.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua M. Shippee of Gouverneur was arrested in early March following an investigation for the sale of fentanyl and heroin.

Police say that the sale of these drugs was occurring at 5 Factory Street, Apartment 2 in the Village of Gouverneur, New York.

Shippee was subsequently arrested on the following charges:

3 counts: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, B-Felonies

3 counts: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in 3rd Degree, B-Felonies

Joshua M. Shippee was arraigned at the St. Lawrence County Court and released under his own recognizance to await a return court date.

The Gouverneur Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office.