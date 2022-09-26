GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Gouverneur was recently arrested on methamphetamine charges.

On September 23, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Dennis J. Burns of Gouverneur following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the Town of Canton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Burns was found in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine, as well as buprenorphine.

Burns was subsequently arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released with tickets returnable to Canton Town Court.