GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Gouverneur faces multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a physical domestic.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 44-year-old Billy J. Miller placed his right hand on the victim’s throat and applied pressure causing her to not be able to breathe during a physical domestic. Police stated that Miller also was pushing the victim against a wall. Additionally, Miller is accused of destroying several items inside the residence.

As a result of the incident, Miller was arrested at 5:59 p.m. on May 28 and charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned at the Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Miller is to reappear in the Gouverneur Town Court on a later date. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.