Gouverneur man charged with felony drug possession following traffic stop

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man has received felony drug charges following an investigation.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the charges against Michael J. Butterfield following a traffic stop on Grove Street in the Village of Gouverneur on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Butterfield was found in possession of more than 10 grams of Methamphetamine, several glassine envelopes of Fentanyl and multiple Oxycodone pills.

Butterfield received the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second Degree, A-II Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, A-Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, A- Misdemeanor

Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia, A- Misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree, Misdemeanor

Failed to keep right, Improper left turn and Failure to comply following a traffic stop

Deputies confirmed that Butterfield was virtually arraigned by Judge Kopp of Piercefield Town Court and held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional facility pending his next court date.