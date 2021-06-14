Gouverneur man dies following UTV crash in St. Lawrence County

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man lost his life over the weekend after a UTV crash in Gouverneur.

New York State Police have reported that on June 12 around 1 p.m., troopers responded to Island Branch Road in Gouverneur for a report of a UTV crash.

An investigation led by New York State Police revealed that Vernon W. Fuller, 52, of Gouverneur, was operating a 2021 Honda 1000 UTV when he lost control negotiating a curve.

The UTV then exited the roadway and struck a large rock on the shoulder of Island Branch Road. He then rolled now a large steep embankment and came to rest in a cow pasture.

Fuller was partially ejected from the UTV and died as a result of the crash.

The removal of Fuller’s body was authorized by the St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood. The body was then taken to Canton- Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled for June 14, 2021.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

