WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – Gouverneur native and standout Indiana State University pitcher Connor Fenlong signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 12 according to a news release from the university.

Fenlong recently finished his collegiate career as a four-time All-American pitcher for the Sycamores. The redshirt senior finished the year with an 11-3 overall record with a 3.45 ERA over 114.2 innings. He went 30 straight innings without giving up a run in May.

Fenlong led the NCAA and became the first pitcher in the Missouri Valley Conference to post four complete game shutouts in the same season since 1983. He was named the conference’s pitcher of the year and added ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team honors.

The righthanded-pitcher also got recognition as a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News. Fenlong also garnered third team All-American nods from D1Baseball, NCBWA, and ABCA/Rawlings.

He made 57 appearances as a starter and a reliever with a 15-7 record on the mound and a 3.92 earned run average.

Indiana State finished with a 45-17 record and hosted a Super regional round in the NCAA Division I College World Series. TCU defeated Indiana State in two games to sweep the best-of-three series.