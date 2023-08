GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three Gouverneur streets that are scheduled to get paved this week could cause delays over the next two days.

Gouverneur’s Department of Public Works will pave Grove, Helena, and McKean streets starting on the morning of Monday, August 28. The projects are scheduled to continue into Tuesday, August 29.

The work is slated to start at 7 a.m. each and this could mean closures at times for each of the streets.