GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual that damaged a number of security cameras on Saturday, September 30.

In a Facebook post on the Gouverneur PD’s page, a suspect is shown on video damaging cameras on Prospect Street.

The individual was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and had a mask obscuring their face. The person was also wearing black pants and black boots during the incident.

If anyone can identify the individual, they are asked to contact the Gouverneur Village Police Department at (315) 287-2121. Authorities ask the public to reference Case Number 23-003652.