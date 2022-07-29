GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department has released a photograph of a person of interest regarding an ATV that was stolen on Wednesday night.

The ATV was stolen at 5 Factory Street during the early morning hours of July 28, according to police. The department is asking residents of Factory Street, Grove Street, or Pooler Street in the Village of Gouverneur to review their surveillance footage from that night in between 3:10 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

Police stated that the ATV may have been operated by someone driving down the street or placed in the bed of a dark-colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information relevant to the case should contact the Gouverneur Police Department at (315)287-2121.