Gouverneur Police charge 2 minors, 2 men following physical altercation investigation

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department has released details regarding an investigation of an incident that took place in early May.

On June 16, the Gouverneur Police Department announced that it has concluded an investigation of an incident that occurred on May 2, 2021, where police were called to respond to reports of an ongoing physical altercation.

This investigation led to four Gouverneur residents being arrested and charged, two of which are minors. Specifically, Police arrested Kevin J. Asti, 28, and Randy Hartle, 58, on June 8, 2021, and a 17-year-old and 14-year old on June 14, 2021.

Gouverneur Police released the following statement regarding the incident:

The investigation determined during the altercation Asti struck Hartle in the neck and right hand with a metal pipe causing injury. Hartle is alleged to have struck Asti in the shoulder and lower back with a baseball bat causing injury. The 17 year-old teen is alleged to have slashed Hartle with a machete knife in the palm of his hand causing a serious laceration. The 14 year-oldteen is alleged to have displayed a knife to Hartle verbally threatening to stab him. Hartle, Asti and 17 year-old teen all engaged in such conduct in the presence of two persons under the age of 17.

Asti was charged with with Assault 2nd, D Felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, D Felony; Menacing 2nd, A Misdemeanor; and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child, A misdemeanor.

Additionally, Randy J. Hartle was charged with Assault 2nd, D Felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, D Felony; Menacing 2nd, A Misdemeanor; and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child, A misdemeanor.

Both Asti and Hartle were arraigned virtually before Piercefield Town Court Judge John Kopp. Both are to appear in Gouverneur Town Court at a later date.

The 17-year-old was arrested as an Adolescent Offender and charged with Assault 2nd, D Felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, A Misdemeanor; Menacing 2nd, A Misdemeanor; and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the Gouverneur Town Court before Judge Travis Dann and released to reappear before the St. Lawrence Co. Youthpart Court at a later date.

The 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile delinquent and is facing allegations of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) and Menacing 2nd (A misdemeanor). His case will be pending St. Lawrence Co. Family Court action.

The Gouverneur Police Department was assisted by the Saint Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.