GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A drug investigation lead Gouverneur Police to a fugitive earlier this week.

On June 8 the Gouverneur Police Department executed a search warrant into the sale of methamphetamine at an apartment on South Gordon Street in the village of Gouveneur.

During the investigation, Police found a large quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

As a result, 37-year-old Rudie B. Windley, who had a New Jersey address, was arrested on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree which is classified as an A-II Felony.

Police also confirmed that Windley was discovered to be a Fugitive of Justice from Pennsylvania during the investigation.

Windley was then arraigned at the Gouverneur Town Court and held at the St. Lawrence County Correction Facility to await his next court date.

The St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.