GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are searching for a scooter thief in the Village of Gouverneur.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, on June 21 an Uberscoot Scooter was stolen from the front yard of a home near Trinity Avenue and Park Street. This occurred around 2:51 a.m.

Police were given surveillance footage from the residence, which showed an unknown suspect taking the scooter from the yard.

The surveillance video can be viewed on the Gouverneur Police Department’s Facebook.

Gouverneur Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video, or knows anything about someone who recently obtained an electric scooter to call the department at 315-287-2121 and reference complaint 22-002327.