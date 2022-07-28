GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an ATV that was stolen on Wednesday night.

According to police, a gray 2019 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV was stolen from 5 Factory Street during the overnight hours of July 27. Police stated that there was a New York State license plate of 29JY20 fixed to the back of the ATV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or location of the ATV is being asked to contact the Gouverneur Police Department at (315) 287-2121. Police also reminded residents to secure their possessions on their property to lower the risk of them being stolen.