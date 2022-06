GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know this woman?

The Gouverneur Village Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual caught on surveillance.

A photo of the individual can be viewed below:

Photo: Gouverneur Police Department

The reasoning as to why Police are looking for this woman was not disclosed.

Those with information or who can identify this woman are asked to contact the Gouverneur Village Police Department at 315-287-2121 and reference complaint 22-002058.