GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Police continue to look for missing teen Lucia Skelly.

Skelly is a 17-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with purple hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on December 9, 2021 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jean jacket, yoga pants and dark gray Puma sneakers. She may be carrying a purple and red backpack. According to police, she may be in the local area or could also travel to Ogdensburg.

Anyone with information regarding her location should call the Gouverneur Police Department at 315-287-2121.

Skelly was previously reported missing and then located. Gouverneur Police are informing the community that she is missing again and this is not a duplicate report.