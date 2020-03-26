Gouverneur Savings & Loan closing lobbies in response to COVID-19

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association will be closing their lobbies in Gouverneur and Alexandria Bay beginning March 30, in an effort to minimize exposure for their staff and the local community.

A full range of services will still be offered and available, including drive-up window and ATM services, applying for loans and mortgage closures, and checking account balances.

The bank is encouraging members to use their online banking services during the temporary closure.

Gouverneur Savings and Loan is offering customized solutions, subject to regular underwriting and credit standards, to consumer and small business customers experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus epidemic, including:

Loan payment deferrals for consumer loans

Mortgage payment relief options available to affected customers

Waiving of GS&L foreign ATM service charge fees

Waivers for Certificate of Deposit penalties

Waivers for overdraft fees

Options available for affected small business customers

