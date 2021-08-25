Gouverneur School District releases reopening guidelines for schools

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District has released their reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a press release from the Gouverneur Office of the Superintendent, the district will provide full-time in-person instruction for all students, and will not be providing a fully remote option for instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will require all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks at all times and socially distance when possible, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

If a student or teacher is placed in mandatory isolation or mandatory quarantine by the Public Health Department they will be able to log on to classroom instruction using their district-issued device. This option will be limited to individuals with COVID-19 related quarantines. Absences due to illnesses that are not COVID-19 related or other reasons will make up work once returning to the classroom in-person.

The district said they will be returning to a double tripping schedule for busing. The daily schedules for the schools in the district will be as follows:

Gouverneur High School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:28 p.m.

Gouverneur Middle School: 7:35 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Gouverneur Elementary School: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Parents should expect to receive building specific information for each of their children soon.