Gouverneur School District shifts to remote learning after confirming a dozen COVID-19 cases

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gouverneur Central School District made an immediate shift to remote learning on Thursday after learning of many new COVID-19 cases.

Gouverneur Central administration shared publicly on the its Facebook page on Thursday, February 11, that new COVID-19 cases were confirmed throughout the District. Gouverneur Central School District then announced that all buildings would shift to remote learning starting on February 12 and not return until after the winter break on February 22, 2021.

According to GCSD, 12 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed both impacting staff and students. Also Thursday afternoon, a student at Gouverneur High School tested positive for the virus, which required According to GCSD, these 12 cases required five classes, five teachers and one lunch period to quarantine.

Additionally, a bus, a cafeteria, one to two elementary school classrooms, seven teachers and two additional employees are expected to required to quarantine as a result.

Administration shared the following statement regarding the switch to remote: “This decision is similar to making a snow day call. I can read and follow weather reports and make decisions that are designed to keep my scholars and my school family safe.” Adding, “I am making the call that support the health and safety of all people.”

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the Gouverneur Central School District since the start of the 2021-2020 school year.