Gouverneur Schools to remain fully-remote through end of February

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District will remain fully remote this week to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and accommodate for required quarantines.

Gouverneur Administration has been addressing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks and made the decision to remain remote through February 26, 2021. Superintendent Lauren French spoke to the community via Facebook live on February 18 when the decision was announced.

“We have a very high rate of student infection right now,” shared French. “In January we were basically getting one positive infection every three days. This week we have one positive student every 1.5 days, which means in the past nine days we have taken six positive students.”

However, all BOCES, Ag Academy and Out-of-District programs will continue in-person instruction as long as students are not under quarantine.

The following data specifies COVID-19 cases in the Gouverneur Central School District throughout the 2020-2021 school year.