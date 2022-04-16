GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Gouverneur woman was charged after allegedly driving impaired with four children in the vehicle.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, officers investigated a report of a drunken driver. An investigation revealed that 36-year-old Samantha L. Grooms from Gouverneur was impaired by alcohol while having four children passengers in her vehicle.

As a result, she was arrested at 10:55 a.m. on March 9 on four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Grooms was processed and released with appearance tickets for the Gouverneur Town Court.